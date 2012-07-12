Rochdale release Marcus Holness after five years at Spotland

Defender Marcus Holness has left Rochdale by mutual consent after almost five years with the League Two club.

The 23-year-old joined the club from Oldham, initially on loan, in October 2007 and later signed a permanent deal.

In all, he made 126 appearances for Rochdale, scoring four goals, and was part of the squad that won promotion to the third tier in 2010.

Holness has recently been on trial with Burton and has been allowed to find a new club by Dale boss John Coleman.