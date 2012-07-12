Bristol City manager Derek McInnes targets new goalkeeper

Bristol City manager Derek McInnes has revealed his plans to bring in a new goalkeeper to Ashton Gate.

Ex-England international David James was released at the end of last season, leaving McInnes with a choice between Dean Gerken and youngster Lewis Carey.

"Lewis is improving and is a delight to work with, but we're still looking to bring in another keeper to work with Dean," he told BBC Points West.

McInnes also confirmed he was looking to bolster his strike force.

The Championship club have yet to find a replacement for Nicky Maynard, who departed in January to West Ham, and loanee Chris Wood has returned to West Brom.

"We worked last season with three strikers light," said the Scotsman.

There's been a couple of clubs who have made contact but there's been no formal bids McInnes on interest in Albert Adomah

"We've got three senior strikers here and a Championship side should always be working with four, possibly five, so we're looking to bring one in to the mix.

"It's no secret I'm also looking to bring in a right-sided centre-back - a different type to what we already have."

Bristol City have been linked with a move for defender Anthony Gerrard, who has fallen out of favour at Cardiff City following his penalty miss in the Carling Cup final.

And McInnes admitted: "There's a few options for players who are out there on our radar and I wouldn't say that he's not been mentioned.

"Anthony is a player we are aware of but there's nothing to report."

Meanwhile, McInnes confirmed midfielder Albert Adomah has attracted interest from other clubs over the summer.

The Ghana international scored 10 goals in 47 games last season and is thought to be a target for both Swansea and Wigan.

"There's been a lot of speculation and there's been a couple of clubs who have made contact but there's been no formal bids," said McInnes.

"I think good players are always going to create speculation and Albert is a good player.

"He's a player we want to keep. Until someone meets our valuation he'll continue to work with us. As far as I'm aware there's been nothing on the table."