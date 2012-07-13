Wes Foderingham expecting Swindon Town to sign new keeper
-
- From the section Football
Wes Foderingham believes Swindon will sign another goalkeeper to compete with him for the number one shirt.
Foderingham, 21, has been first choice at Town since signing a permanent contract in January.
But manager Paolo Di Canio only has youngster Leigh Bedwell to call on as a reserve, following the departures of Phil Smith and Mattia Lanzano.
"I've heard they're going to bring someone in, but I'm not sure who," Foderingham told BBC Wiltshire.
"Leigh is here as well so he will compete and any competition is good."
Foderingham joined Swindon from Crystal Palace following a successful three-month loan spell at the County Ground.
He displaced Smith as number one and played 41 games last season, keeping 24 clean sheets.
But the England Under-19 international says he would welcome the arrival of a new keeper.
"I need someone who is going to push me," he said.
"I can't stay relaxed. It's good to have strength and competition in places.
"When I first came I just wanted an opportunity and I got it here, but it's down to me to keep me on my toes and keep improving."