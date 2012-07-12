Dagenham & Redbridge striker Dwight Gayle extends contract

Dagenham & Redbridge striker Dwight Gayle has signed a new deal with the League Two side.

The 22-year-old will now remain at the east London club until the end of the 2014-15 campaign.

Gayle scored 42 goals during a loan spell with Blue Square Bet North outfit Bishop's Stortford last season.

"I'm hoping that he will be a fantastic forward for us. He certainly has all the attributes," Daggers boss John Still told the club website.

"We signed Dwight last summer [from Stansted] and we had to loan him straight out, [as] financially we just couldn't afford to have him around.

"But he got a good year's experience at Bishop's Stortford."