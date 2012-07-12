Alan Lee agrees new Huddersfield Town contract

Huddersfield Town striker Alan Lee has agreed a new one-year deal with the Championship club.

The 33-year-old made 38 appearances last season and scored seven goals as the Terriers secured promotion through the play-offs.

He told the club website: I can't wait for the season to start. Ever since the Wembley celebrations I have wanted the new season to start.

"I'm very motivated and I'm not just here to make up the numbers."

The Irishman follows veteran goalkeeper Ian Bennett in committing to the club.

Bennett, 40, agreed a new two-year deal last week.