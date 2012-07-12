Garry O'Connor joins Russians Tom Tomsk after leaving Hibs

Garry O'Connor has signed a two-year deal with Russian side FC Tom Tomsk after passing a medical.

The 29-year-old was out of contract after spending last term at Hibernian.

O'Connor had a previous spell in Russia with Lokomotiv Moscow, who he joined from Hibs in 2006, and his return to Easter Road came via England.

He played for Birmingham and Barnsley but injuries restricted his appearances before a more successful 16-goal return in Scotland last season.

Tom Tomsk were relegated from Russia's top-flight last season after finishing 15th.

O'Connor, who was capped by Scotland four times between 2002 and 2009, boosts coach Sergei Perednya's attacking options following the departure of last season's top scorer Pavel Golyshev.