Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson says the club are happy to be patient with Darren Fletcher as he recovers from a chronic bowel complaint.

Ferguson is well aware that Fletcher is on a long road to recovery and says the Scotland captain will be given another role at the club if he is unable to play again.

Speaking at a press conference to introduce new players Shinji Kagawa and Nick Powell, Ferguson says both are players they had been scouting for a while and says he may look to add one or two more signings to the club soon.