Cardiff manager Malky Mackay coy on Craig Bellamy speculation

Cardiff City manager Malky Mackay has refused to be drawn on the possibility of Craig Bellamy returning to the club.

Bellamy, a member of Team GB's Olympic squad, has been linked with moves to Cardiff and Queens Park Rangers.

The 32-year-old, who captained Cardiff during a season-long loan spell in 2010-11, has one year left on a two-year deal at Liverpool.

"I will not speak about players contracted at other clubs," Mackay said.

"It's disrespectful to the other club and I would hate a manager to sit here discussing my players that are under contract."

Cardiff chief executive Alan Whiteley said in June they "would love to talk" to Bellamy if he decided to leave Liverpool.

The Wales striker spent a season on loan with the Bluebirds from Manchester City during the 2010-11 season and scored 11 goals in 35 games.

Mackay acknowledged the need to strengthen Cardiff's squad for the new season after completing his third signing of the summer.

Slovenia striker Etien Velikonja will join the Championship side from Maribor later this month on a four-year deal, Jordon Mutch and Joe Lewis having already signed.

"What we need is good players at the football club," Mackay added. "Sometimes big names cloud where they are in their career.

"But at the same time we've got to try and improve the squad and make sure the players we bring in are coming here to add to the group to make us a better quality."

South Korea international Kim Bo-Kyung has been linked with a move to Cardiff, while Celtic manager Neil Lennon has also admitted an interest in the 22-year-old Cerezo Osaka winger.

"Kim Bo's someone we've looked at along with plenty of others," said Mackay.

"We keep progressing as far as every avenue we go down at the moment with the players."