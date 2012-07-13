Llanelli's Andy Legg would back switch to summer football

Llanelli manager Andy Legg has said he would back a switch to summer football following his side's Europa League exit.

Legg's side were beaten 3-2 over two legs in the first qualifying round by Finnish side KuPS.

Fellow Welsh sides Bangor and Cefn Druids are also out of Europe and Legg believes a switch should be considered.

"I'll certainly back it if it happened in Wales because I think it's something that needs to come in," Legg said.

A switch to summer football for Wales' premier league has been a long running debate, with advocates saying it would aid Welsh clubs in Europe.

Welsh involvmenet in the Europa League is over for another season following defeats for the three sides in the first qualifying round.

We can get the lads as fit as possible but the lack of practice is costing us and it's very difficult Andy Legg Llanelli manager

Llanelli drew 1-1 with KuPS at Stebonheath Park but went out of Europe after losing 2-1 in the first leg.

Bangor City had held Zimbru Chisinau of Moldova to a goalless draw in the first leg but lost 2-1 in the second leg.

Cymru Alliance side Cefn Druids lost 5-0 on aggregate to MyPa after they had held the Finnish side to a goalless first leg at Wrexham's Racecourse.

And Legg says the issue of summer football needs to be considered once again by Welsh Premier League officials.

The former Wales international believes Welsh clubs need as much help as they can get to give them a fighting chance in European competitions.

"I'm a traditionalist. I like to play at Christmas and the winter time," added Legg.

"But I think it's something the league needs to address. I think it's something they should look at.

"I think it will improve crowds dramatically [and] I think will improve press coverage."

"[It's] very difficult coming into a competitive game when you're playing somebody who's played/18/19 games in a season.

"We face the same problem year in, year out. It's very difficult.

"We can get the lads as fit as possible but the lack of practice is costing us and it's very difficult to get a game."