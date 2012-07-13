Rotherham United sign David Noble following release by Exeter

Rotherham United have signed experienced midfielder David Noble on a two-year deal.

The 30-year-old left Exeter at the end of last season and becomes the Millers' 10th summer signing.

"It's very satisfying, he was a very sought after player," boss Steve Evans told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"David had intimated he was going to sign for a League One club so I was surprised and delighted when he changed his mind."

Having started his career at Arsenal, Noble joined West Ham before linking up with Evans for the first time at Boston in 2004.

Evans added: "He played for me at Boston and we sold him to Bristol City, where he had an excellent period.

"He's a gifted player. The only way I can describe his performances last season is outstanding."

Meanwhile, Evans says he is confident that he will be able to bring in another striker before the start of the season.