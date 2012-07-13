Bournemouth boss Paul Groves defends club spending

Bournemouth manager Paul Groves has defended the club's spending policy, after completing another signing.

On Thursday, Bournemouth signed Miles Addison, and only last week it emerged the club have borrowed £6m from a company run by co-owner Maxim Demin.

But Groves does not think the board are putting the club in financial jeopardy.

"They are passionate about football but they are businessmen and I'm sure they will not be looking to fritter money away," Birch told BBC Radio Solent.

As well as Addison, Bournemouth have also signed Frank Demouge, Lewis Grabban and Josh McQuoid over the summer, which follows on from the January signings of Matt Tubbs, Steve Cook, Charlie Daniels, Simon Francis and Wes Thomas.

But Groves feels that the Cherries have spent wisely and are investing in the right areas.

"We feel we have brought in players who have a re-saleable value," said Groves.

"If money has been spent, the club has invested in players who can kick on and make money.

"When you look at how the owners have gone about their business in terms of not only improving the team but the stadium and the training facilities, on a day-to-day basis they are trying to take the club forward."

Groves was delighted to have finally sealed the signing of Addison from Derby County, and says Bournemouth's summer transfer activity is almost done.

And he revealed signing a left-back would not be his priority before the season gets under way.

"It was always going to be tough to sign him," said Groves.

"He's an ambitious man and was at a big club and hopefully we've gone some way to persuading him of our ambition.

"Great credit must go to the owners and they way in which they have backed us in every way in which they can and I feel they have bought someone who is capable of making a big impact here."

Groves added: "A centre-back and a centre forward were the biggest pieces of the jigsaw for us. We've got the men we went after so that's great news.

"We're not far off now. We've earmarked one or two players and a left-back is an issue and one we want do in the near future."