Alfreton Town are better prepared - Russ O'Neill

Alfreton Town assistant manager Russ O'Neill believes his side are much better prepared for their second season in non-league's top flight than they were for their first.

The Reds were in the Blue Square Bet Premier relegation zone for much of the last campaign.

But a fine end to the season saw them ensure their survival.

"We are a lot stronger than this time last year. The spine of the side looks a lot stronger," O'Neill said.

"We will be a lot better off for having the likes of Darran Kempson and Adam Quinn on board from the start of the campaign. They can be very big players for us again."