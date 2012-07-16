Alfreton Town are better prepared - Russ O'Neill

Russ O'Neill

Alfreton Town assistant manager Russ O'Neill believes his side are much better prepared for their second season in non-league's top flight than they were for their first.

The Reds were in the Blue Square Bet Premier relegation zone for much of the last campaign.

But a fine end to the season saw them ensure their survival.

"We are a lot stronger than this time last year. The spine of the side looks a lot stronger," O'Neill said.

"We will be a lot better off for having the likes of Darran Kempson and Adam Quinn on board from the start of the campaign. They can be very big players for us again."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story