Braintree Town sign Josh Dawkin and Sam Habergham

Braintree Town have completed the signings of former Norwich City players Josh Dawkin and Sam Habergham.

Midfielder Dawkin, 20, has previous Blue Square Bet Premier experience following loan spells at both Kettering and Cambridge.

Left-back Habergham, also 20, spent last season on loan at Tamworth from the Canaries, appearing 35 times.

Both players were available on free transfers following their release by the Premier League club this summer.