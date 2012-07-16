Ian Sampson got best from me - Leon McKenzie

Leon McKenzie feels that manager Ian Sampson is able to get the best from him following his move to Corby Town.

The pair, who worked together at Northampton, were re-united earlier this week, and the relationship seems to have been a major factor.

"One of the things that stood out to me that Ian did at Northampton was looking after me," the 34-year-old striker told BBC Northampton.

"I was unable to train every day. He understood and got the best from me."

He added: "Unfortunately he got sacked, for whatever reasons, and as soon as he got sacked I think that was probably the end of me."

The former Norwich striker officially retired from professional football last December, before being sentenced to six months in prison for motoring offences in February.

And after coming out of his short-lived retirement to join the Blue Square Bet North side, McKenzie said he will try to help in his club's promotion push even if he does not start every game.

"I'm going to train and do the best I can," he said. The main priority is to get out there on a Saturday and try to nick a goal or two to help the team.

"It's not all about me, it's just helping others shine. At the end of the day I had my time and did what I did in my career, but this is about building the team and hopefully helping them get promoted."