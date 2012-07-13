Akos Buzsaky fails to agree new QPR contract and leaves club

Premier League side QPR have failed to agree terms with midfielder Akos Buzsaky over a new contract and he has left the club.

The Hungary international, who scored two goals in 21 appearances last season, was offered a new deal in May.

The 30-year-old initially moved to Loftus Road on loan from Plymouth in October 2007, making the move permanent the following January.

In total, Buzsaky played 125 games for the west London club, scoring 24 goals.