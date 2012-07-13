Tom Cruise aims to rebuild career at Torquay United

New Torquay United defender Tom Cruise says he wants to resurrect his playing career at Plainmoor.

The 20-year-old former Arsenal youngster signed a one-year deal at Plainmoor last month after being released by the Premier League club.

Cruise played little football in the last 18 months as he battled back from two calf operations.

"The injuries put me back a bit, but all I need is a good string of games," he told BBC Sport.

Cruise has not played a first team match since 2010 but is determined to prove himself at Plainmoor.

"It was so frustrating being out, I've not had a good string of games over a long while and hopefully I'll do well in the pre-season and it'll cement me a place in the team.

"I've not lost it because of the injury and I am still a good player," the former England youth captain added.

And he is grateful to Torquay for giving him a chance after his release from the Emirates, where he had come up through Arsenal's youth system.

"I was in a catch-22 situation as the teams I was talking to said that because I hadn't played it was a bit risky to take me because of my injury.

"But fortunately Torquay have taken the chance and I need to prove everyone that I'm back fit and ready to do well."