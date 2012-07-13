Alfreton sign Lincoln City midfielder Simon Russell

Alfreton Town boss Nicky Law has made Lincoln City central midfielder Simon Russell his fourth summer signing.

The 27-year-old, who can also play out wide, has agreed a one-year contract.

Russell started his career at Hull City, and has also played for Kidderminster Harriers, York, Tamworth and Cambridge United before joining the Imps for the 2011-12 season.

The Reds have already signed goalkeeper Phil Barnes and midfielders Danny Meadows and Dan Bradley this summer.