Sheffield United sign Walsall defender Darryl Westlake

Sheffield United have signed Walsall full-back Darryl Westlake on a two-year deal with the option for a third year.

Westlake, 21, was out of contract with the Saddlers but they would be due compensation for his transfer as he is under 23.

Neither club have revealed any information on payment for the Walsall youth-team product.

Westlake made his debut in 2009 and has featured 78 times for the League One side in all competitions.