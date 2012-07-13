Chelsea youngster Rohan Ince joins Yeovil Town on loan

Yeovil Town have signed Chelsea's Rohan Ince on a six-month loan deal.

Ince, who can play in a defensive midfield role or at centre-back, has been a regular in the Blues' youth and reserve teams.

The 19-year-old played alongside former Glovers loanees Sam Walker and Conor Clifford when Chelsea won the FA Youth Cup in 2010.

Ince, the third cousin of ex-England midfielder Paul, is under contract with Chelsea until the end of the season.

Ince is also the nephew of former Crystal Palace defender Eric Young.

