Gary Neville warning for Premier League champions Man City

Gary Neville has told Manchester City not to expect to dominate the Premier League after last season's title win.

City pipped city rivals United on goal difference to win the league for the first time in 44 years.

"Very rarely does a team run away with it," the ex-Manchester United defender Neville told BBC Sport.

"It's a tough league to win and the idea that a team will go and dominate, it's too early to start speculating about that."

He added: "Manchester United have done it through the '90s and last 10 years, Liverpool did it in the 1970s and 1980s. It's very difficult to dominate over 15 to 20 years.

Neville's honours at Man Utd One Champions League

Eight Premier League titles

Three FA Cups

Two League Cups

"We will see what happens next year."

Neville helped the Old Trafford club to eight Premier League titles before retiring in February 2011 and is wary of predictions that City will become the prominent force in English football.

"The easiest thing to say, and I've heard it a lot of times before, is that City will dominate," said Neville. "If City had lost the league on the last day [last season] people would have been saying United will dominate.

"It happens every year, the sort of up and down reaction that we get. The reality is that there will always be a challenge to whoever will be champions."

Neville believes United will be a threat to City retaining the title, while Arsenal and Chelsea will also be hoping to stake their claim.

One day, as part of Roy's staff, I would like to be part of a regime that does win a trophy for England Gary Neville

"I think Manchester United will be up there again," continued Neville. "I don't think anyone is kidding themselves over that.

"The manager [Sir Alex Ferguson] being there obviously helps because he knows full well what it's been like to succeed, but also what failure has tasted like in this last 20 years - you can't win the league every year.

"The group of players that are there are also experienced and have been round the block so they know it is [about] fine lines - you can't win every single game all the time and you will have disappointments. It's how you respond to that.

"All clubs have aspirations and Manchester United are no different. You realise that you are competing with other clubs and you can't be arrogant about that."

Neville has moved on to becoming part of England boss Roy Hodgson's coaching set-up after his playing career as a right-back with United.

He was part of his first major international tournament in a coaching capacity with England at Euro 2012 and, while he believes there were promising signs for Hodgson's team, he knows there is plenty of progress to be made.

"It was the most calm tournament I have ever been part of," he said. "There wasn't a lot of euphoria or ridiculous expectation internally and externally."

He added: "One day, as part of Roy's staff, I would like to be part of a regime that does win a trophy for England [but] there is work to do.

"I thought it was a good tournament. A good start, but we have to build on that now. We have to move forward to make sure we keep the things that were good in that tournament and improve on the things we can do better."