Coventry City sign French centre-half Kevin Malaga

Coventry City have made their fourth signing of the summer by bringing in French defender Kevin Malaga.

The 6ft 2ins centre-half, 25, a free agent after his contract expired with Nice, has penned a three-year deal.

Malaga, who played for Auxerre before joining Nice, will join the Sky Blues on their pre-season tour of Scotland.

His arrival follows the signing of Scottish strikers Stephen Elliott and John Fleck, and veteran Republic of Ireland midfielder Kevin Kilbane.

"We've done our homework on Kevin," said Coventry manager Andy Thorn.

"We are really pleased to bring him to the club because I know that several other teams were keen to get him, including a Premier League side.

"He's been with us for a couple of days and the other players have really taken to him.

"His style will suit us because he is a good footballer but he's also strong too and will be a very good addition to the squad."