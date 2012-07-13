Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville rejects talk that rivals Manchester City will dominate the Premier League this season.

The ex-England defender believes the Premier League is too strong a league for one team to run away with the title and he fully expects Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and United to put up a serious challenge to the champions.

The England coach reflects on Euro 2012 and insists the national side will continue to go into the big tournaments expecting to win but understands the difficulty of the task ahead.