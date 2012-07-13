Jersey's Le Riche Cup opening round is drawn

Jersey Premiership champions Jersey Scottish will face Championship side Jersey Nomads in the preliminary round of the Le Riche Cup.

In the only all-Premiership clash in the opening round Rozel Rovers face a trip to Le Boulivot to face Grouville.

Vale Rec, who became the first Guernsey side to play in the tournament last year, will face First Tower.

Fellow Sarnians Belgrave Wanderers will debut in the first round proper as one of 11 teams to be given byes.

Le Riche Cup Preliminary Round

Vale Rec v First Tower United (at First Tower)

Jersey Scottish v Jersey Nomads

Sporting Academics v St. Clement

St. Ouen v St. Martin

Grouville v Rozel Rovers