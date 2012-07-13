AFC Wimbledon's Brett Johnson set for Woking move

AFC Wimbledon defender Brett Johnson has signed a pre-contract agreement with Woking, and will join the Blue Square Bet Premier outfit on 1 August.

The 26-year-old made 23 appearances for the Dons last season and also played two games during a loan spell at Cambridge United.

Johnson, who can play at centre-back or left-back, played 87 games during three seasons with the south London club.

Meanwhile, Cards striker Moses Ademola has joined Eastleigh.

Woking, the Blue Square Bet South champions, bolstered their squad earlier in the summer with the captures of Welling United duo Jack Parkinson and Loick Pires.

Jay Davies, Josh Griffiths, Aaron Howe, Jo McNerney and Giuseppe Sole have all re-signed for their first campaign in the top tier of the non-league pyramid since 2008-09.