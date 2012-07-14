Al-Hasawis want 'iconic' Nottingham Forest manager

Media playback is not supported on this device Al-Hasawis have long-term vision

Nottingham Forest's new owners hope to appoint an "iconic manager" within days and say they have a long-term commitment to bring success.

The Al-Hasawi family only completed their takeover of Forest on Tuesday but sacked Steve Cotterill within 48 hours.

The new Forest owners say they have not spoken to Glenn Hoddle, but are understood to have been in touch with ex-Wolves boss Mick McCarthy.

The family also said they are speaking to "four or five well-known figures".

However they would not confirm if they had talked with Harry Redknapp, who parted company with Tottenham a month ago.

Redknapp has been linked with the Forest job but told BBC Radio Nottingham he was not interested in the role.

During his time at Tottenham he achieved Champions League football and two top four finishes.

We are going to invest. We cannot say the amount but we will start doing good things for the future Abdulaziz Al-Hasawi Nottingham Forest joint-owner

Abdulaziz Al-Hasawi said: "We are in discussions with four or five well-known figures in the football world, who have a perfect understanding of this league, and hopefully in a week all matters should be finalised and it will be revealed.

"We are looking for the best in the business. We have to secure this within the next three or four days because we have to get started."

Meanwhile, the family has set-out a "three-to-five year business plan", aimed at re-establishing Forest at the top tier of English football for the first time since 1999.

"It will be a long business plan but we're here to reconstruct the club," Abdulaziz Al-Hasawi told BBC Sport.

Former England manager Hoddle and Redknapp fit the high profile the wealthy Kuwaitis appear to be seeking, but Manchester United legend and former Forest midfielder Roy Keane is also in the frame.

Former Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy also has an international reputation and Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson - son of Sir Alex Ferguson - is another thought to be in the running.

"We are talking to several main iconic names that have a very clear understanding of this league," Abdulaziz Al-Hasawi told BBC East Midlands Today on Friday.

"We are very excited. We have a big challenge. My brother Fawaz and I are very excited about this whole acquisition and we look forward to a very bright start.

"We have a passion with this country. We were raised and educated here.

"We have this passion with football. Fawaz has been in the football business for nearly 17 years now. It's going to be a challenge but we are looking forward to it.

"We are going to invest. We cannot say the amount but we will start doing good things for the future."