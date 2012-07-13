The new Nottingham Forest owners tell BBC East Midlands Today they have a long-term plan and are looking to appoint an "iconic" manager to replace Steve Cotterill.

The Al-Hasawi family completed their takeover of the Championship side on Tuesday and then sacked Steve Cotterill within 48 hours.

Former England, Chelsea and Tottenham manager Glenn Hoddle has emerged as the favourite to succeed Cotterill, while former Forest midfielder Roy Keane and ex-Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy are also in the frame.