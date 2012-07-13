Al-Hasawis have long-term vision

The new Nottingham Forest owners tell BBC East Midlands Today they have a long-term plan and are looking to appoint an "iconic" manager to replace Steve Cotterill.

The Al-Hasawi family completed their takeover of the Championship side on Tuesday and then sacked Steve Cotterill within 48 hours.

Former England, Chelsea and Tottenham manager Glenn Hoddle has emerged as the favourite to succeed Cotterill, while former Forest midfielder Roy Keane and ex-Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy are also in the frame.

Top videos

Video

Dembele's Barca keepy-uppy nightmare

Video

Can Gary Cahill & David Luiz guess their team-mates' tweets

Video

British NFL star Watson proposes mid-game

Video

Doddie Weir focuses on tackling MND

  • From the section News
Video

This is now a crisis for Arsenal - Keown

Video

Marcel & Jamie put sledging skills to the test

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories