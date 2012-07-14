Saturday's Scottish gossip

RANGERS GOSSIP

Scottish Premier League figures will debate re-admitting Rangers to the top flight after the Ibrox club were voted into Division Three on Friday.

SPL clubs fear prolonged financial difficulty with no Rangers in the division for the foreseeable future.

Full story: Sun

Dunfermline chairman John Yorkston would not be surprised if attempts are made to bring Rangers back to the SPL. (Various)

The SPL clubs will also hold talks with broadcaster Sky to discuss the consequences of Friday's vote.

Full story: Sun

Livingston chairman Gordon McDougall feels Scottish FA chief executive Stewart Regan must resign if Rangers' place in Division Three is not rubber-stamped.

Regan had wanted Rangers voted into Division One.

Full story: Daily Record

Queen of the South were one of the few clubs who voted in favour of a Division One entery for Rangers. (Various)

Dorin Goian will not be part of Rangers' re-birth in the bottom tier, with the Romanian defender's having a change of heart about continuing to play at Ibrox. (Various)

And other players who were attached to the old Rangers could follow Goian in trying to find new clubs after Friday's outcome.

Full story: Daily Express

OTHER FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic manager Neil Lennon fears he may not be able to strengthen his squad before the Champions League qualifiers due to a need to sell before he can buy.

Full story: Daily Express

But striker Anthony Stokes is keen to extend his stay at Celtic. (Various)