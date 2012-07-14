Al-Hasawis promise "passion not profit" at Nottingham Forest

Media playback is not supported on this device Al-Hasawis have 'long-term' plan

New Nottingham Forest owners the Al-Hasawi family have promised "passion not profit" and aim to return Premier League football to the club.

The Kuwaitis completed the takeover on Tuesday and are now seeking a manager to carry through their ambitions after sacking Steve Cotterill.

"We want Forest to be in the Premier League, it is the target for us." Abdulaziz Al-Hasawi said.

"The ambition is to develop and bring the club back to where it should be."

Top-flight memories Forest's last campaign in the top flight - 1998-99 - was a miserable one, summed-up by a player strike by Pierre van Hooijdonk, an 8-1 home defeat by champions Manchester United and eventual relegation.

Their best Premier League era finish was third in 1994-95, when a team containing Stan Collymore, Bryan Roy and Lars Bohinen sealed a Uefa Cup place on promotion from Division One.

Forest have won just one top-flight championship - lifting the First Division title in 1977-78.

He added: "We've come to the club, we are proud to be here, and we have a three-to-five year plan.

"Football is in our blood. we are in a different league but we have hopes that someday we will be playing Manchester City and Manchester United."

In selecting Forest as the club to invest in, the Al-Hasawis said the heritage and history was a key point, and the family believe their ambition to bring in the "best in the business" manager reflects that.

Meanwhile, the owners were keen to stress their long-term ambitions for the club on and off the field, as well as recognising the work of former owner, the late Nigel Doughty.

"We've just come into Nottingham Forest, so our immediate concern and focus is to develop the backbone of the football club, which is the team," Abdulaziz Al Hasawi continued.

"The Nigel Doughty Academy is something we want to develop and produce top-quality players.

"To conclude, we're here to make a difference - to produce a fun and exciting team that every Forest fan can be proud of.

"However, clearly we are looking at other developments further down the line to bring in revenue."