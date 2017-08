Repsol Honda's Dani Pedrosa narrowly beats championship leader Jorge Lorenzo to pole position for the Italian MotoGP at Mugello.

With Lorenzo finishing second, Hector Barbera took third ahead of Nicky Hayden, with world champion Casey Stoner fifth and Cal Crutchlow sixth.

Afterwards, Pedrosa said he was pleased with his lap time of 1:47.284, but was keen to improve his pace for Sunday's race.

Available to UK users only.