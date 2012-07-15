Glentoran grab late friendly win over Newry City

From the section

A late goal by new signing Stephen McAlorum gave Glentoran a 1-0 win over Newry City in Saturday's friendly at Wilgar Park.

The ex-Donegal Celtic skipper shot in from a narrow angle to snatch victory for the Premiership side against last season's Championship runners-up.

Michael McKerr natted the only goal as Dungannon Swifts beat top flight new boys Ballinamallard United.

North-West rivals Coleraine and Limavady United drew 1-1.

In the Stena Cup at Stranraer's Stair Park, Glenavon beat Hebburn United 2-0 thanks to goals by Marc Brown and Andrew Mitchell.

In Sunday's final Gary Hamilton's team will play the Scottish Division Two hosts who beat Lisburn Distillery 1-0.