Glentoran grab late friendly win over Newry City
- From the section Football
A late goal by new signing Stephen McAlorum gave Glentoran a 1-0 win over Newry City in Saturday's friendly at Wilgar Park.
The ex-Donegal Celtic skipper shot in from a narrow angle to snatch victory for the Premiership side against last season's Championship runners-up.
Michael McKerr natted the only goal as Dungannon Swifts beat top flight new boys Ballinamallard United.
North-West rivals Coleraine and Limavady United drew 1-1.
In the Stena Cup at Stranraer's Stair Park, Glenavon beat Hebburn United 2-0 thanks to goals by Marc Brown and Andrew Mitchell.
In Sunday's final Gary Hamilton's team will play the Scottish Division Two hosts who beat Lisburn Distillery 1-0.