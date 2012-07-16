Danny Higginbotham unsure over his Stoke City future

Stoke City's Danny Higginbotham has admitted he is unsure whether his future lies at the Britannia Stadium.

Higginbotham, 33, spent five months on loan at Nottingham Forest last year and feels the decision over his long-term plans lies with manager Tony Pulis.

"I don't know [about the future], it's completely up to the manager," the 33-year-old defender told BBC Radio Stoke.

"He's made some very good decisions over the years. Whatever his plans are for myself I'll accept it."

Until a decision is made, Higginbotham is concentrating on getting back to full fitness in pre-season with the Stoke squad following a lengthy spell on the sidelines with knee ligament damage.

"I'm glad to be back. I had a stop-start season last year, which didn't really get started until January last year.

"It's been a very frustrating last year and a half for me since I had my injury.

"The most important thing for me is to have a good pre-season and get myself as fit as possible."