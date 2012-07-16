Brackley Town sign Michael Corcoran and Jamie Grimes

Brackley Town have signed adaptable midfielder Michael Corcoran and defender Jamie Grimes.

Corcoran, 24, was playing for Dover Athletic following the demise of Rushden & Diamonds. Grimes, who is 21, arrives from Redditch.

Manager Jon Brady told BBC Northampton: "I think Michael will be excellent in holding midfield. He's got some great experience.

"He fits the bill for what we want and he could be a huge asset for us."

Evo-Stik Southern Premier side Redditch finished last season 15th, but Brady said that was not a reflection on Grimes.

"Jamie has come in for pre-season and looked fantastic so far," added Brady.

"Redditch conceded 50 goals, only two more than we did [as champions]. It shows the strength of the defence with Jamie involved in that."

Brackley have seen Tom Kemp, Joe Magunda and Paul Walker leave the club from last season's squad.

"With the two signings we've made, there may be one or at most two more to come in."