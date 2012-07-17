Tuesday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers owner Charles Green will visit Hampden in the next 48 hours in a desperate bid to reach a deal with the SFA that will allow the Ibrox club to play football next season. (Daily Record)

If Green does not accept a reansfer embargo, the appellate tribunal which orirginally applied it could impose a tougher sanction - including expelling the club from the game. (Herald)

SPL chiefs fear they have lost the £80m live television deal with Sky. (Various)

SPL chief executive Neil Doncaster has denied claims he tried to bully SFL clubs into admitting Rangers into the First Division. (The Sun)

Doncaster also confirmed that plans to re-introduce play-offs have been scrapped. (Various)

Rangers' first game of the season, in the Ramsdens Cup at Brechin, is set to be moved to Dundee amid security fears. (The Sun)

Former Rangers player Arthur Numan has blasted the decision to have Rangers play in the Third Division saying it will be the 'death blow' for Scottish football. (Scotsman)

Midfielder Ian Black has insisted he would still consider signing for Rangers and playing in the Third Division. (The Sun)

Dundee almost missed out on a place in the SPL as they handed in their application with only 35 minutes to spare, paying striker Graham Bayne £20 petrol money to deliver it. (Various)

Dundee manager Barry Smith insists he needs at least six new players to survive in the SPL next season. (Various)

Former Celtic defender Andreas Hinkel claims he feels Rangers' spending money they didn't have robbed him of winning more league titles. (Various)

However, Celtic manager Neil Lennon is set to miss out on top transfer targets Simon Cox and Kim Bo-Kyung. (Daily Express)

Celtic target Sebastian Boenisch has admitted he would be interested in a move to Lennon's side. (The Sun)

Hibernian's James McPake has insisted the hurt he felt following Scottish Cup final defeat by Hearts motivated him to return to the Easter Road club. (Daily Record)

St Johnstone manager Steve Lomas has revealed Turkish Europa League opponents Eskisehirspor tried to trick him by handing him a bogus teamsheet at a weekend friendly. (Various)

Hearts owner Vladimir Romanov claims to have spent £30m on his Zalgiris basketball team last year. (Daily Record)