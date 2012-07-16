Sheffield Wednesday sign Slovenian Nejc Pecnik

Sheffield Wednesday have signed Slovenia international forward Nejc Pecnik on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old, who played for his country in the 2010 World Cup, joins the Owls on a free transfer after leaving Portuguese side CD Nacional.

Wednesday boss Dave Jones told BBC Radio Sheffield: "We're pleased that we've got him.

"It's good for him and it's good for the club and we're looking forward to seeing what he's got."

England will be Pecnik's fifth country as a professional after spells in Slovenia, Czech Republic, Portugal and Russia.