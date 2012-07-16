Brian Woodall signs new Dagenham & Redbridge contract

Dagenham & Redbridge striker Brian Woodall has signed a new three-year contract with the League Two side.

The 24-year-old moved to Victoria Road from non-league Gresley last summer and went on to score 13 goals in 46 appearances last season.

Daggers manager John Still said: "Brian made a fantastic impression. I'm sure if he keeps working hard there is a good future for him here.

"We're all hoping that this upcoming season will be a big one for him."