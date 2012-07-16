Grimsby Town sign midfielder Derek Niven on free transfer

Grimsby Town have signed former Chesterfield midfielder Derek Niven on a one-year deal.

The 28-year-old left the Spireites at the end of last season.

He becomes the Mariners' sixth summer signing after the arrivals of Greg Pearson, Aswad Thomas, Sam Hatton, Joe Colbeck and Andy Cook.

Joint boss Paul Hurst told BBC Radio Humberside: "He's vastly experienced and he's different to the midfielders we already have."

Niven made 297 league appearances in his eight and a half years with Chesterfield after joining the club from Bolton.

He struggled to get into the team last season and spent time on loan at Northampton Town.