Histon hit by hold-up over new manager

Histon FC have had to put Dennis Greene in temporary charge of the first team while negotiations continue over their new manager's contract.

Former assistant boss Brian Page was announced as manager last month after predecessor David Livermore left to join the coaching staff at Millwall.

However, he has yet to agree terms and has refused to oversee training.

"We're continuing to talk with Brian and he remains first choice to manage the side," said chairman Russell Hands.

The board have now drafted in former St Neots boss Greene while the protracted negotiations are concluded.

"Dennis will be working with the players until the situation is resolved," Hands told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

Histon went close to winning a place in the Football League in 2009 but lost in the play-off semi-finals.

Their financial situation deteriorated thereafter and they were relegated to the Blue Square Bet North division at the end of the 2010-11 season.