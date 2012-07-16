Macclesfield Town appoint Eric Nixon as goalkeeping coach

From the section

Macclesfield Town have appointed Eric Nixon as their new goalkeeping coach.

The 49-year-old made 649 professional appearances for 13 clubs, including Manchester City, Tranmere Rovers and Stockport County.

Since ending his playing career, Nixon has worked as a goalkeeping coach with Tranmere and Fleetwood Town.

He becomes the second new addition to Steve King's coaching staff this summer, following Colin Reid's arrival from Bishop's Stortford.

Reid, who was brought in soon after King's appointment in May, will act as first-team coach at the Moss Rose.