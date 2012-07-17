Joey Barton: Sheffield Wednesday keen on QPR midfielder

Sheffield Wednesday boss Dave Jones has admitted he would be interested in signing Queens Park Rangers midfielder Joey Barton.

The 29-year-old has been stripped of the QPR captaincy after being hit with a 12-match ban for his sending off at Manchester City last season.

Jones told BBC Radio Sheffield: "If he became available then he would be a player we'd look at.

"The deal would need to be right for the club and for Joey."

He added: "He's got a reputation but then so have a number of players we've got at this club and it wouldn't be something that would put us off bringing a player of Joey's calibre to the club.

"We wouldn't have him for 12 games and that would be something we'd have to consider."

Barton joined the Loftus Road side last August on a four-year deal after being given a free transfer by Newcastle.

He made 31 appearances for the R's as they retained their Premier League status but he struggled for form and the lengthy ban he received for his red card at the Etihad Stadium means his future at the club is uncertain.

The former Manchester City man last played in the Championship in 2009-10, playing 15 times for the Magpies as they won instant promotion back to the Premier League.