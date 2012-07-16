Guernsey FC aim to keep goal-scorer Ross Allen

Guernsey FC assistant manager Colin Fallaize wants in-form striker Ross Allen to stay at Footes Lane.

Allen scored a hat-trick in the Green Lions' friendly defeat against Exeter City and Fallaize is desperate to keep the forward at the club.

"Ross scores goals everywhere, whether he catches people's eye, that's up to them," Fallaize told BBC Guernsey.

"Do I want to lose Ross Allen from Guernsey FC? We are all selfish, so I'm going to say selfishly no."

Fallaize continued: "Scoring goals is what Ross loves doing and that's what he does. Sometimes it's sublime, sometimes it's orthodox and sometimes it's unorthodox but whatever it is, he'll score."

Guernsey have now played Poole Town as well as League Two Exeter in pre-season, and Fallaize believes the experience can only benefit his players.

"It's about getting pitch time and getting the boys to play against quality opposition to make quality decisions," he said.

"That's what we're in at this level, to improve that general pattern of play. Hopefully it will help sharpen the boys' fitness, but it's all about decision-making."