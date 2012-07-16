Gainsborough Trinity stadium could be delayed - Swann

Gainsborough Trinity chairman Peter Swann fears the club will not be able to move into their new stadium for the beginning of the 2013 season.

The Blue Square Bet North club hoped the new home on the former Castle Hills School site in the town would be completed by August next year.

But Swann told BBC Lincolnshire: "When you are dealing with planning there is always something that crops up.

"At the minute we are in a bit of limbo. Timescales are getting tight."

He added: "We have emphasised that we need to get these decisions made as soon as possible."

Gainsborough have been at their current Northolme ground since 1873, but are looking to move to a new stadium with more facilities for the community.

Planning was submitted to West Lindsey District Council last week and Swann insisted the move will still go ahead.

"If the worst comes to the worst and we end up delaying it a bit, we delay it a bit," he added. "But the target is to move and that will happen."