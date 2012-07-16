Defender Ben Davies signs new Swansea City contract

Swansea City's 19-year-old defender Ben Davies has signed a new two-year contract with the Premier League side.

Davies was a member of Swansea's Welsh Youth Cup winning side in 2011 and was a reserve team regular last season.

The Neath-born player signed his first professional deal last year but has yet to make a first team appearance.

"I was only expecting a year's contract if I was to get an extension but when I found out I was getting two years I was over the moon," Davies said.

"I feel as though I've definitely improved over the last year and it's great to be around this squad because they are all great players and I can learn a lot from them."