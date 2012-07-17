Gibraltar deny spitting in Shield final win over Jersey

The Gibraltar Football Association has denied that its players spat at Jersey players in the final of the International Shield.

following his side's 2-1 extra-time defeat in June.

The Gibraltar FA has rejected the claims, after a two-week investigation, but it has suspended a player for his "behaviour" in the match.

He has not been named despite a request from BBC Jersey.

Dramatic Shield Final Gibraltar win 2-1 after extra time

The hosts have two players sent off

The referee overturns a penalty decision after Jersey complaints

Jersey finish with 10 men after their keeper dislocates a shoulder

Jersey boss Craig Culkin accuses Gibraltar players of spitting at his side

"On the allegation made by the Jersey coach against our squad that players were spitting, after investigating and watching video evidence we can confirm this serious allegation is not correct," read a statement from the Gibraltar FA.

"We can confirm one player has been suspended for six months from all national team fixtures.

"The player has also been suspended from attending the next International Challenge Shield."

Gibraltar were shown three reds and had their manager sent to the stands in their two matches at the inaugural tournament.

Dwayne Robba and scorer Brian Perez were both sent off in the final against Jersey, but the hosts still had enough quality with nine men to clinch the game.