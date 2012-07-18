Jersey's Jodie Botterill poised for first Wales cap

Jersey's first female professional footballer is poised to make her first international appearance, in a friendly against North Korea.

Jodie Botterill has joined up with the Wales squad after being called up to the national team.

"I'm concentrating on doing well in the training sessions and not focusing too much on the game," she said.

"I've had my first training session. It went well and all the players are really nice."

Thursday's clash with North Korea at Stebonheath Park, Llanelli will be played behind closed doors.

It is the first of three warm-up games ahead of Wales' final UEFA Women's Championship qualifying match against Scotland.

Botterill joined Finland Premier League side Aland United at the start of the year. She was born in Jersey but her grandmother was born in Wales.