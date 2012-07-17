Histon give deadline to 'new boss' Brian Page

Histon FC have given Brian Page until the end of the week to decide whether he wants to be the club's new manager.

Former assistant boss Page was announced as David Livermore's successor last month after the latter left to join the staff at Millwall.

Despite that, he has yet to agree terms and has refused to oversee training.

Dennis Greene, the former manager of St Neots, has been put in temporary charge and has indicated that he would like the job on a permanent basis.

"From my point of view, I don't want this to drag on too long," Greene told BBC London 94.9's Non-League Show.

"To get a step two club possibly, that's only 20 minutes from where you live, where you haven't got to move home and stuff, it appeals to me.

"We'll just have to see how things go."

Club chairman Russell Hands had indicated that Page remained their "first choice" to manage the side.

But he has now said the club is not prepared to pay over the odds to secure his employment.

Histon went close to winning a place in the Football League in 2009 but their financial situation deteriorated thereafter and they were relegated to the Blue Square Bet North division at the end of the 2010-11 season.