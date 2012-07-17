Leyton Orient sign Stoke forward Ryan Brunt on loan

Leyton Orient have signed Stoke City youngster Ryan Brunt on a loan deal until 5 January.

The 19-year-old forward scored one goal in 15 appearances for Tranmere Rovers last season and also spent time at Nantwich Town and Luton.

O's boss Russell Slade told the club website: "Ryan will be an asset for us over his loan spell here.

"He thrives on crosses and possesses a terrific work rate. He will complement the other strikers we have here well."