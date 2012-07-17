Chris Gunter signs for Reading from Nottingham Forest

Reading have signed Nottingham Forest full-back Chris Gunter for a fee believed to be in the region of £2.3m.

The Wales international has penned a three-year contract at the Madejski Stadium, with the option for a further year.

He became the Royals' second new arrival of the day on Tuesday after they earlier completed a deal for Watford centre-back Adrian Mariappa.

Gunter, 22, is Reading's sixth signing of the summer so far.

Pavel Pogrebnyak, Danny Guthrie, Garath McCleary and Nicky Shorey are the other new faces in Brian McDermott's squad.

Gunter was a key player for Forest last term, playing 57 times.