Forest Green Rovers hand Jamie Collins a contract extension

Forest Green Rovers midfielder Jamie Collins has signed a one-year contract extension to keep him at the New Lawn until the summer of 2014.

The 27-year-old joined the Blue Square Bet Premier outfit from Aldershot in January on an initial 18-month deal.

He made 12 appearances for Rovers last season, scoring twice.

"Obviously with two years of security you don't have to worry about where you are going to end up next season," Collins told the club website.

Manager David Hockaday added: "This is another step in the right direction for the club and allows Jamie to focus solely on what he's doing on the field."