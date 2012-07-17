Burnley release ex-West Ham winger Zavon Hines

Burnley have released Zavon Hines after choosing not to take up the option of a second year on the winger's contract.

The 23-year-old, who is now a free agent, joined the Clarets from West Ham in August 2011 but did not start a Championship game for the club.

He made 13 league appearances as a substitute, as well as starting twice in the Carling Cup, and ended the season on loan at Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, striker Alex MacDonald has agreed a 12-month deal at Turf Moor.

The 22-year-old ended last season on loan at Plymouth, scoring four times in 18 appearances to help Argyle preserve their Football League status.