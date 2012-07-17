Akos Buzsaky wanted by Nottingham Forest & Bristol City

Midfielder Akos Buzsaky is in talks with Nottingham Forest and Bristol City following his departure from QPR, BBC Radio Nottingham reports.

The 30-year-old rejected a new contract to stay with the west London side and is also mulling over a move abroad.

Buzsaky joined Rangers on loan from Plymouth Argyle in October 2007 and signed permanently in January 2008.

The Hungarian's time at Loftus Road was plagued by injuries, restricting him to a total of 77 league starts.